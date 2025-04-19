Libra: A spiritually inclined person may bless you today, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to your mind. Financial gains are likely, but true peace will come through acts of kindness—consider giving to charity or helping those in need to experience deeper fulfillment. At home, working together with understanding and cooperation will help create harmony. On the social front, tread carefully—there’s a chance a valued friendship could be strained if not handled with care. Your partner longs for your time and presence, and your unavailability might leave them feeling disappointed. Their frustration could be more visible than usual today. Additionally, your spouse may not offer the support you hope for in challenging moments, leaving you feeling emotionally distant—even when surrounded by others. Remedy: To nurture love and joy in your relationship, try having a salt-free meal once a day as a mindful practice.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.