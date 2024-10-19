Libra: Cheer up—better days are on the horizon, and you'll feel a surge of new energy. However, a family member’s illness may cause financial strain, though their well-being should take priority over money. Someone close may withhold the full truth from you, but your persuasive skills will help you navigate upcoming challenges. Avoid disappointing your partner today, as it could lead to regret later. An unexpected trip might leave you feeling exhausted and stressed. Fortunately, you’ll enjoy a peaceful, relaxing day with your spouse. A candlelight dinner with someone special could be just what you need to unwind and melt away the week’s fatigue. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.