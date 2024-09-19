Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to take part in a sports competition. However, be cautious as some of your movable property might be at risk of theft today, so take extra care. You'll feel a renewed sense of excitement and confidence, thanks to the support of family and friends. Matters of love may bring some emotional discomfort, but investing time and effort into learning new skills will greatly benefit you. It's also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. While things may not go exactly as planned, you'll still enjoy a lovely time with your partner. Remedy: Show respect and kindness to women outside your family and social circle to positively influence your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.