Libra: Good health will keep you active and may even encourage you to take part in a sports competition. Financial concerns are likely to ease with timely support from friends. Family members may not fully meet your expectations, so instead of insisting on your own way, adjust your approach to take the lead harmoniously. Romance will be in the air—plan something special with your beloved. Avoid making impulsive decisions that could bring regret later. Your spouse will make genuine efforts to keep you happy today. A thoughtful gesture, like bringing home your parents’ favorite dish as a surprise, can uplift the household atmosphere and spread joy. Remedy: Respect and follow your father’s guidance to maintain peace and positivity in the family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.