Libra: Maintain a balanced diet and stay committed to your fitness routine. Your plan to save money for yourself is likely to succeed today, with opportunities to set aside a good amount. A short visit to a relative will offer you a much-needed break and bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Love is in the air—today, you and your partner will share deep moments of affection and emotional connection. Be mindful not to let others take credit for your hard work; stand firm and own your efforts. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends—it could bring joy and nostalgia. You'll also notice your life partner showing extra care and attention toward you today. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) for auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.