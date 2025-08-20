Libra: Your positive outlook will win hearts today. However, financial constraints may cause tension at home—so think carefully before discussing money matters with family, and don’t hesitate to seek their advice. Share your joy with your parents and make them feel valued, helping to ease any sense of loneliness they may have. Love surrounds you, and your partner’s affection will make the day truly beautiful. Work matters look favorable, and travel opportunities are worth considering. Married life will feel especially rewarding, reminding you that marriage is indeed a blessing. Remedy: Respect and honor your wife to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.