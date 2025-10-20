Libra: Today, you’re surrounded by a magical aura of hope and positivity. Those who once invested their money based on someone’s suggestion are likely to see rewarding gains. Children might test your patience, but handle them with love and tenderness to avoid unnecessary stress—remember, love always returns love. Be mindful of your words with your partner; something you said may have unintentionally hurt them. A sincere apology and gentle communication can restore harmony. Businesspersons are advised to keep their plans and proposals confidential—sharing too much could lead to complications. An elder or spiritual guide may offer you valuable insight and direction. Overall, your day with your life partner seems brighter and more pleasant than usual. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls during their weddings by gifting them silk garments—this act of kindness will bring positive growth to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.