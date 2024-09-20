Libra: Avoid unnecessary self-criticism, as it can lower your morale. Take your time before making investments—hasty decisions are likely to lead to losses if you don't carefully evaluate all aspects. Your relationship with your spouse may feel strained due to your heavy involvement in work. However, you’ll feel a deep connection with your partner today—it's a clear sign of love! An unexpected invitation may come your way, bringing something important. Be prepared for a challenging day with potential disagreements, which could put some strain on your relationship. On a positive note, your sharp focus at work will likely impress your boss. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor at a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.