Libra: Making a few physical changes today could truly enhance your appearance. While it may not be the most financially favorable day, keeping a close eye on your spending will help you stay on track. A younger sibling might turn to you for guidance—your wisdom could mean a lot to them. Love could surprise you today, perhaps even at first sight. Fresh ideas will bring productivity and inspiration. Make the most of your free time—using it wisely will keep you ahead in life. Your partner may express heartfelt appreciation today, reminding you how deeply valued you are. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by always wearing clean, well-maintained clothes—they attract positive energy and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.