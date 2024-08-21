Libra: A toothache or upset stomach might cause some discomfort today, so it's best to seek a physician's advice for quick relief. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh funds. Be careful not to let your children take advantage of your generous nature. There’s a small chance you might find yourself struck by Cupid's arrow. Your partners will be supportive of your new ideas and plans. Your talent for persuading others will yield great results. You'll enjoy a heartfelt conversation with your partner today, realizing just how much you love each other. Remedy: Engage in acts of charity, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to bring luck and positivity into your family life.

• Lucky Color: Gray

• Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM