Libra: Your health will remain fine today. If you plan to spend time with friends, be mindful of your expenses, as careless spending may lead to financial loss. It’s a favorable day to draw attention effortlessly. You will continue to express your love even in the face of your partner’s displeasure. Think carefully before starting any new project. The day may feel tense, with chances of disagreements arising with close associates. An action of your spouse might make you feel uncomfortable initially, but later you will realize it was for the best. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket to enhance love and create lasting memories.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.