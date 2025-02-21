Libra: Some family members may test your patience with their envious behavior, but it's best to stay calm to prevent the situation from escalating. Remember, what can't be changed must be accepted. Financially, you’ll be able to earn money independently today. You may also receive unexpected gifts from friends or relatives. However, you might struggle to keep your promises, which could upset your partner. A nostalgic moment awaits as you rediscover an old item at home, possibly spending the day cleaning it. While family tensions may arise, your spouse’s affection will bring comfort by the day’s end. Social outings with friends or family are likely, but you may feel frustrated if they indulge in excessive shopping. Remedy: Wear green-colored clothing for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.