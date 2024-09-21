Libra: Today, a smile will rarely leave your face, and even strangers will feel like old friends. To ensure a smooth and stable life, pay extra attention to your finances today. You will have the chance to settle any lingering family debts, bringing a sense of relief. A caring and understanding friend will brighten your day. Remember, time moves quickly—so make sure to use it wisely and seize every opportunity. You and your spouse are set to create one of the most cherished memories of your married life. Be mindful of your health, as overindulgence in alcohol or cigarettes could have negative effects today. Remedy: Uphold a good character—avoid lying, causing harm to others, or making false statements in legal matters. This will strengthen your relationships and foster positive connections.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.