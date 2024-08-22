Libra: Use your energy to support someone in distress. After all, what is the value of this temporary body if it’s not used to benefit others? Financial concerns may ease as your parents offer assistance, and a gift from a relative abroad will bring you joy. If you're considering proposing, it might feel overwhelming, but it will also bring relief. Be cautious at work, as speaking too much could harm your reputation. Business owners should be mindful of potential losses from previous investments today. If you're living away from home, you might find comfort spending your free time in a peaceful place like a park this evening. Today, you’ll experience the joy of having a wonderful life partner.

Remedy: Keeping some dust from an elephant's feet wrapped in blue fabric at home may boost your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.