Libra: Excessive excitement and intense emotions may take a toll on your nervous system today, so it’s best to stay calm and composed. Past investments could bring you financial gains, offering some relief. Avoid getting into sensitive discussions that might spark arguments with loved ones. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior may dampen the mood of romance. An unexpected journey could disrupt your family time, and a disagreement over a major expense might cause friction with your spouse. Young natives of this sign may feel the absence of love in their lives more strongly today. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for harmony and blessings in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.