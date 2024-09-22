Libra: Today promises to be a positive day, with the possibility of finding relief from a long-standing illness. Established businesspeople under this zodiac sign are advised to invest wisely and carefully. In matters involving your spouse, it's important to be mindful—interfering in her affairs without her consent may upset her. Seeking her permission beforehand can help prevent any unnecessary conflict. Differences in opinion could strain personal relationships, so it's best to approach discussions with patience. This is a favorable day for advancing and finalizing key business deals. Remember, to truly enjoy life, it's important to make time for friends and social connections—isolating yourself will only make challenges harder to face alone. Today, your spouse might not be as supportive in tough situations as you'd hope, so be prepared to handle things on your own. Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into water to enhance happiness within the family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.