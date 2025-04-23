Libra: Here’s the simplified version while keeping the meaning and tone intact: Your confidence will be high today, and progress is likely. Before stepping out, seek blessings from your elders—it will bring positive results. Your parents may need some extra care regarding their health, so pay close attention. Be respectful and kind in your relationship—avoid any rude behaviour with your partner. Long-pending plans are likely to move forward now. You might spend your free time glued to your phone or TV. This could upset your spouse, as they may feel ignored. There’s also a chance your partner might say something hurtful on purpose, which could leave you feeling low for a while. Remedy: For happiness in family life, offer one red chili, 27 lentil grains, and 5 red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.