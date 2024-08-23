Libra: Step out today with a light heart and a focus on having fun. If you run a small business, consider seeking advice from trusted friends or family members—they may offer valuable financial insights. However, be mindful of your family responsibilities; neglecting them could cause tension at home. In your love life, let go of minor grievances and focus on strengthening your bond. Be open to the advice of others; it could bring you the benefits you seek today. If you’ve been feeling burdened lately, today could be a turning point where you start to feel blessed. Remember, there’s no greater feeling than love, so take the time to say something that boosts your partner's confidence and deepens your relationship. Remedy: Place black or white marbles/pebbles in your plant pots to enhance happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.