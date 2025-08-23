Libra: Good health makes this a special day, giving you the energy to accomplish something extraordinary. Your plans for saving money are likely to succeed, bringing you financial satisfaction. Parents’ health shows improvement, and their affection will brighten your spirits. In love, your partner’s eyes may reveal something truly special, deepening your bond. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield pleasing results. Married life will feel delightful today, as your spouse’s innocent gestures make the day memorable. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue—listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Place a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to nurture happiness and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.