Libra: Take time today to relax and find joy in the company of close friends and family. You may need to spend a significant amount on your mother’s or father’s health, which could impact your finances. However, this act of care will deepen your bond with them. Avoid imposing your opinions on your children, as it might upset them. Instead, try explaining your perspective calmly to help them understand. Consider planting a sapling today as a positive and grounding activity. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to receive admiration and might even bring unexpected rewards. Avoid repeating actions or habits that no longer serve a purpose—it’s a waste of your time and energy. Be mindful of misunderstandings, as your spouse may react to something they’ve heard in the neighborhood.

Remedy: To enhance financial stability and bring auspiciousness, chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu:

Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

(अच्युतं केशवं विष्णुं हरिं सत्यं जनार्दनम्। हंसं नारायणं चैवमेतन्नमाष्टकम् पठेत।।)

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.