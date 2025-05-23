Libra: Stay committed to your exercise routine and avoid indulging in high-calorie foods. A promising financial agreement is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh gains. Spend quality time with your family or close friends to make the most of the day. This day holds the potential to become truly unforgettable—if you seize the moment to deepen emotional or romantic connections. People born under this zodiac sign are naturally intriguing; they thrive in social settings yet also value moments of solitude. Fortunately, you'll find time today to reconnect with yourself and enjoy some peaceful solitude. A delightful evening with your spouse is on the horizon, strengthening your bond. However, be mindful not to come across as boastful—this could create unnecessary distance between you and your friends. Remedy: Feed wheat flour balls to fish to enhance positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.