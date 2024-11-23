Libra: Avoid wasting time on unrealistic dreams; instead, channel your energy into meaningful pursuits. Today, you’ll realize the value of investing, as an old investment may yield profitable returns. Show your appreciation to relatives who supported you during tough times—small gestures of gratitude can uplift their spirits and strengthen your bonds. Gratitude adds beauty to life, while ingratitude detracts from it. A sudden romantic spark might catch you by surprise. Although you’ll want to spend quality time with your family in the evening, a disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. By the end of the day, you’ll come to appreciate your marriage as more beautiful than ever. If discussions about your marriage arise at home, you might find them unwelcome. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to overcome frustration and agitation, fostering inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.