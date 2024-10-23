Libra: Take extra care of your health today, and avoid consuming alcohol. It’s best to ignore anyone who approaches you for short-term loans. Someone you live with may get frustrated if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities. Love goes beyond the physical senses, but today, you will feel the joy and bliss of romance. Your work schedule might get busier due to rising competition. You value personal space, and today, you’ll have plenty of free time to enjoy. You can use this time to play a game or hit the gym. Physical affection, like touches, kisses, and hugs, will have special significance in your married life today. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp (diya).

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm and 7 pm.