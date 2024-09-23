Libra: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, arguments rarely bring gains, but they often lead to losses. Financial improvements will soon make it easier for you to make important purchases. Good news about inheriting ancestral property will bring joy to the whole family. Your partner may ask for a deeper commitment—be cautious and avoid making promises you might struggle to keep. Work-related stress continues to occupy your thoughts, leaving little time for loved ones. However, today offers a rare chance for self-care. Spend this time doing what you enjoy, whether it’s reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. Romance is in the air today, and you'll share a beautiful time with your partner, surrounded by good food, pleasant aromas, and happiness. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes each morning to boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.