Libra: Today brings a welcome chance to relax and enjoy the simple pleasure of leisure. However, if you're involved in international trade or business, proceed with caution—financial setbacks are possible, so weigh your decisions carefully. Your children may surprise you with valuable life lessons today. Their innocence, joy, and pure energy have a way of uplifting everyone around them—take a moment to appreciate their light. If you’ve been feeling down, it might be affecting your partner, so try to share some positivity. Stay alert at work; someone may attempt to throw off your plans, so keeping a close eye on your surroundings will serve you well. Any travel you undertake for business now may lead to long-term gains, even if it doesn't seem so immediately. However, be mindful—your spouse might unintentionally cause a financial hiccup today. Remedy: For harmony in your love life, tie five iron nails and a bit of lime (chuna) in a black-and-white cloth and release it into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.