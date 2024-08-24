Libra: Stay calm, especially during times of crisis. We recommend avoiding spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm your health and worsen your financial situation. Prioritize resolving family issues promptly; addressing them will make home life easier and improve your ability to connect with your family. You might feel a lack of affection today. People with your zodiac sign are unique—they often enjoy being around friends but also value time alone. Make sure to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule. You might have a disagreement with relatives, but it will likely be resolved by the end of the day. Your family may not take you seriously today, which could lead to frustration and anger. Remedy: To improve your health, consider distributing white scented sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.