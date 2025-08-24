Libra: Your strong confidence and light workload today give you ample time to relax and rejuvenate. Financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. It’s also a favorable day to strengthen family bonds and reconnect with loved ones. Plan a special, romantic evening to make the day memorable. At work, the support of seniors and colleagues will boost your morale. Value your time and avoid spending it with people who drain your energy, as this may only create unnecessary troubles. For married natives, the day holds the potential to be one of the most fulfilling moments of your relationship. Remedy: Keeping an aquarium at home and feeding the fish may help attract prosperity and growth in income.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.