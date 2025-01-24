Libra: Maintain control over your emotions and impulses to avoid disruption. Clinging to old ideas or conventional thinking may hinder your progress, slow development, and create obstacles. Unexpected financial gains from an unknown source may alleviate some of your monetary challenges. However, an old acquaintance could stir up some issues. Your eyes hold a captivating brightness that can light up even the darkest night for your partner. After a busy stretch, you'll finally get some much-needed personal time. Prepare to experience the passionate and romantic side of your partner today. Engaging in a musical activity or playing an instrument could uplift your spirits. Remedy: Show compassion and extend help to widows to enhance your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.