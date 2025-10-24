LIBRA

Positive thinking attracts success and achievement. Married individuals receive financial support from in-laws. Spouse requires reassurance that you don't spend excessively. Romance peaks later in the day, though disagreements over past issues may arise. Balance time-keeping with family prioritization. Marriage experiences wonderful moments reminiscent of youth. Procrastination leads to unfavorable outcomes. Remedy: Feed brown cows and dogs for family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.