Libra: Work-related pressure and tension at home may cause some stress today. It's best to avoid making any long-term investments for now. Instead, focus on unwinding—spend some joyful moments with a close friend. Being attentive to your children’s concerns will be important. Your love life is set to blossom—your day will begin with your partner’s smile and end in each other’s dreams. To truly enjoy life, make time to reconnect with friends. Staying isolated can leave you feeling unsupported, so staying socially engaged is key. You'll feel cherished today, thanks to the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. However, try to manage your emotions—anger may lead you to speak harshly to a family member. Remedy: Offering meals to saints or those in need will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.