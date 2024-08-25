Libra: When you face a challenging situation, try not to get upset. Just as salt brings out the flavor in food, a bit of unhappiness can help you appreciate happiness more. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Secure your extra money in a safe investment for future returns. Be cautious, as an old acquaintance might cause some issues. You may encounter a new kind of romance, but avoid making important business decisions under pressure from others. While you'd like to spend time with those dear to you, circumstances may prevent it. Doubts about your partner's sincerity could affect your relationship, so be mindful of your thoughts. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bath water to bring joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.