Libra: You may find joy today in celebrating the success of others, and your genuine praise will bring you happiness. An old investment is likely to yield profitable returns, reminding you of the benefits of wise planning. Evening social engagements will exceed your expectations, filling your heart with warmth and positivity. An unexpected romantic spark may also arise, stirring your emotions. At work, rivals will face the consequences of their past actions, easing your path forward. Though outstation travel may feel tiring, it will open doors to valuable new connections. If you have been longing for your spouse’s affection, today promises moments of love and closeness. Remedy: To enhance your well-being, spend 15–20 minutes sitting under the soothing moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.