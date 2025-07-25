Libra: You’ll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your active pace. You seem to intuitively understand what others expect from you—but be cautious not to go overboard with spending. Practice patience, especially with children or those who may lack your level of experience. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions—your sensitivity will strengthen your bond. Some may face unexpected travel, which could bring a bit of stress and fatigue. Still, amidst everything, you may have a beautiful realization today—your spouse truly is your guiding light. Notice the quiet ways they show their love and care. A chance meeting with a wise and intellectual person could bring valuable insights and help resolve several lingering concerns. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, chant “ॐ” (Om) calmly 28 or 108 times, both morning and evening, with a peaceful mind.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.