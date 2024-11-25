Libra: Take care of your health, particularly by avoiding alcohol. You may feel tempted to seek quick financial gains. Time spent with young children will keep you engaged and fill your day with joy. However, there is a chance of being misunderstood in matters of romance. For those in the workforce, professional success and rewards are on the horizon. Despite your hectic schedule, you'll carve out moments to spend with your children, which will remind you of life's overlooked joys. A disagreement with your spouse might arise during the day, but it’s likely to be resolved over dinner. Remedy: Maintain happiness and good health by offering fried snacks (pakoda) to crows, which are associated with Saturn’s influence.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.