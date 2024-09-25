Libra: You may feel a bit drained both mentally and physically today, but a little rest and nutritious food will help boost your energy. If you’ve been working on getting a loan, today might be your lucky day. However, be cautious—someone you trust might not be completely honest with you. Your persuasive skills will help you navigate any upcoming challenges. Even with unfinished tasks, your mind will be more focused on romance and social activities. Slow progress at work may cause minor stress. Today, you might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing. You could use your free time to clean the house. Your efforts to improve your marital life will bring unexpectedly positive results today. Remedy: To enjoy good health, seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women in your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.