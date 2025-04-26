Libra: Smile — it’s the best remedy for any problem you face. An increase in income from past investments is likely. An elderly relative may seek your help with personal matters, and their blessings will be with you. Today, it will feel like everything — work, money, friends, and family — fades into the background as you and your partner get lost in each other’s company. You’ll also find plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, enjoy a good book, or listen to your favorite music. Love will color your world today — roses will seem redder, violets bluer, as the intoxication of romance lifts your spirits. A thoughtful gesture, like bringing home your parents’ favorite dish as a surprise, will create a warm and joyful atmosphere at home. Remedy: For a stable financial life, offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or father-like figures.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.