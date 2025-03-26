Libra: Your impulsive behavior may strain your relationship with your wife. Think carefully about the consequences before doing something you might regret. If possible, take a short break to refresh your mood. Those struggling with financial difficulties may unexpectedly receive money today, resolving several ongoing issues. Before making changes at home, consult your elders to avoid disagreements or resentment. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling uncertain. At work, adapt to situations wisely—stay silent unless necessary, as careless words could lead to trouble. Pay attention to advice from others if you genuinely want to benefit today. Taking your partner for granted in certain situations may lead to conflicts, so be mindful of your actions. Remedy: Grow and care for white flowering plants at home to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.