Libra:

Prioritize rest to regain mental and physical strength. Stay away from gambling to avoid financial loss. Children might show disinterest in studies, prompting possible concern. Keep love affairs discrete. Conversations with influential people may spark new ideas. Busy schedules may finally allow for some personal time, though family chores might intrude. Fond memories can smooth over marital disagreements. Remedy: Add black pepper to your diet for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.