Libra: You may face an important decision today that could leave you feeling tense and anxious. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources, but avoid indulging in any unfair or questionable dealings—your peace of mind depends on it. The thought of reuniting with an old friend may quicken your heartbeat with excitement. Be careful not to take impulsive steps that you might regret later. The love and support of your spouse will help you forget past hardships and fill your heart with joy. Remember, your journey becomes smoother when you surround yourself with the right thoughts and the right people. Remedy: Offer prasad of jaggery and gram (chana) for better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.