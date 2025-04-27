Libra: Unavoidable circumstances may cause some uneasiness today, but it’s important to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. You might spend a good amount on a gathering with friends, yet your financial position will remain stable and strong. Be careful not to disclose personal or sensitive information. Personal relationships may feel delicate, so handle them with extra care. Engaging in creative activities will bring you satisfaction and positivity. You may find yourself spending a large part of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll likely reflect on the true value of time. Your spouse may get caught up with their friends today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: For excellent health, offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.