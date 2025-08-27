Libra: Avoid making impulsive decisions today, as they could affect your children’s interests. Investments may turn out well, but take proper advice before proceeding. Your cheerful nature will brighten the home environment and spread positivity. You may be captivated by the beauty of nature around you. With your leadership qualities and sensitivity to others’ needs, expressing your true self will help you earn appreciation and support. Travel opportunities look promising and should not be missed. On the personal front, you’ll truly feel that your spouse is like an angel in your life. Remedy: Offer a flag or banner at a religious place to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.