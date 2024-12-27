Libra: Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing the things you truly enjoy. A helpful interaction with someone of the opposite sex could lead to financial gains in your business or job. However, if conversations don’t go smoothly, stay calm and avoid saying something you might regret—choose your words wisely. Work on breaking the pattern of falling in love impulsively. Although the day may start off a bit exhausting, things will improve as it progresses. By evening, you’ll find time to connect with someone close to you, creating meaningful moments. A heated argument during the day could be followed by a lovely and peaceful evening with your spouse. You may also recover money lent to someone, alleviating some of your financial concerns. Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your weight at a goshala or cowshed to bring harmony and peace to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.