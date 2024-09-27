Libra: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts combined with practical thinking and understanding will lead you to success. Be mindful of your spending habits, or you may encounter financial difficulties down the road. Domestic responsibilities could feel overwhelming and contribute to mental stress. There's a good chance for a new romantic connection, but be cautious about sharing personal or sensitive information. An important invitation may come from an unexpected source. Married life looks especially promising today. However, you might face a significant challenge that will remind you of the value of true friendship. Remedy: Show respect to scholars and judges as a way to express gratitude for the wisdom they provide.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.