Libra: Personal challenges might impact your peace of mind, but engaging in mental activities—like reading something enjoyable—can help you manage the pressure. A new financial agreement is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh funds. Family-centered entertainment will be especially rewarding today. You may find yourself reminiscing about a close friend, feeling their presence even in their absence. Your efforts at work will not go unnoticed and are likely to earn appreciation. Acts of charity and social service will appeal to you—dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant difference. Your spouse seems to be cherishing your bond deeply today, so make the most of these special moments. Remedy: To promote better health, consider tossing a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.