Libra: Your playful and childlike side will shine through today, lifting your mood. Financially, you'll remain steady, with favorable planetary and nakshatra alignments bringing you multiple opportunities to boost your income. Expect a joyful day as your spouse goes the extra mile to make you happy. Nurture your relationship like a cherished treasure to keep the love vibrant. However, exercise caution and sound judgment before committing to any expensive ventures. It’s also essential to dedicate time to the relationships and people you value most. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy—it’s about discovering true love, and today will offer you a glimpse of that deeper connection. Remedy: For swift career growth, wake up early, greet the rising sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.