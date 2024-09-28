Libra: Your children may not behave as you’d like today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. It's important to control your temper, as unchecked anger drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making situations worse. Despite potentially spending a lot on a party with friends, your financial situation will remain stable. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from family and friends. Later in the day, you might find yourself unexpectedly drawn to romance. Business travel undertaken today will bring long-term benefits. You’ll also experience an exceptional day in your married life. The day will be filled with spiritual activities, like visiting a temple, helping those in need, and practicing meditation. Remedy: For good health, offer raw turmeric into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.