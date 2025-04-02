Libra: Stay patient—your persistent efforts, combined with wisdom and understanding, will lead to success. Your financial situation will improve as pending payments are finally recovered. Focus on both your children's needs and enhancing your home's beauty. A house without children may feel orderly, but their presence brings true joy and warmth. You may feel the absence of true love today, but remember, everything changes with time—including your romantic life. From morning to evening, you'll feel energetic at work. Be open to advice from others, as it could benefit you greatly. You and your spouse may need some personal space to strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Gift a silver elephant to your partner for a better love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.