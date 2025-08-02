Libra: You'll have ample time for yourself today—make the most of it by going for a long walk to boost your physical and mental well-being. It's best to hold off on making any investments for now. Spending quality time with your children will bring immense joy and serve as a beautiful form of emotional healing. Their laughter and energy can be truly uplifting. Love may be slow to ignite today, but it’s steady and meaningful. However, be cautious with your belongings, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue might unexpectedly resurface, potentially leading to a disagreement. Try to keep things calm and avoid letting it escalate. Later in the day, you might reconnect with an old, close friend—bringing back cherished memories and a sense of nostalgia from the past. Remedy: To attract prosperity, offer sweetened rice to the needy and underprivileged.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.