Libra: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical well-being. Traders and businesspeople with international connections should proceed cautiously today—financial losses are possible, so evaluate every decision carefully. It’s a wonderful day to spend time with guests. Plan something meaningful with your relatives—they’ll truly value your efforts. You may find yourself captivated by nature’s beauty today, offering a refreshing sense of awe. This is a day for calculated actions. Hold off on presenting new ideas until you’re confident in their success. Surprise your spouse by setting aside work and dedicating time to them—it will bring unexpected joy. Today, you may come to realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to support a life free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.