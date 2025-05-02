Libra: Hope will blossom in your heart like a vibrant, fragrant flower—full of promise and beauty. Be wise with your finances; invest your surplus in a secure place that ensures future returns. Stay mindful of overly generous tendencies—some relatives may try to take advantage. While kindness is a virtue, setting healthy boundaries will protect your peace. Romance may deepen today, as a close friendship begins to reveal tender emotions. Take time to reconnect with friends—life’s joys are richer when shared. Remember, isolation can distance you from support when it’s most needed. Your life partner is likely to shower you with special attention today, making the day even more meaningful. However, you might also receive some unexpected news from someone overseas—stay calm and compassionate. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite warmth and happiness into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.